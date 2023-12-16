Home / Politics / Women safety, welfare of poor priorities of Rajasthan govt: CM Sharma

Women safety, welfare of poor priorities of Rajasthan govt: CM Sharma

He said it will be ensured through the yatra that each beneficiary gets the benefits of the schemes

Photo: ANI | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Jaipur

Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that the safety of women, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be the priorities of his government.

Speaking at a programme in the Maharani college here, the newly-elected chief minister of the desert state said the promises made in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Rajasthan polls, prepared after taking suggestions from people, will be implemented.

"Our government is committed to ensuring the uplift of women and welfare of the poor. Women's safety, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be our priorities," Sharma, who was administered the oath by the governor on Friday, said.

The programme at the college was organised for the launch of the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra".

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, Sharma said schemes have been launched by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of the poor, labourers and farmers, and added that these schemes will be implemented properly through this yatra.

He said it will be ensured through the yatra that each beneficiary gets the benefits of the schemes. Sharma informed that a committee has been formed in Rajasthan for monitoring the yatra.

Topics :Bhajanlal SharmaRajasthan governmentRajasthan Assemblywomen safety

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

