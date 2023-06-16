Home / Politics / Youth Congress to organise convention in Bengaluru on July 10 for members

The Indian Youth Congress will organise a programme in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12, which is likely to be attended by more than 3,000 of its office bearers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
The Indian Youth Congress will organise a programme in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12, which is likely to be attended by more than 3,000 of its office bearers from across the country, an official said on Friday.

"Today every section of the society is troubled. The list of promises made by the Modi government to the people of the country is long. However, the public is suffering. That's why Indian Youth Congress is going to start a nationwide campaign 'Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad ' youth convention for 2024," IYC national president Srinivas B V said while holding a press conference here.

He said the program is going to be the biggest organisational youth convention programme of the Indian Youth Congress.

National in-charge of IYC and All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary Krishna Allavaru said the programme will be a conference of 'Mann Ki Baat' of the youth of the country.

"Through this conference we will listen to the youth of the country, understand and then work for the foundation of a better India. The top leadership of the Congress, youth representatives and many well-known personalities will participate in this program," Allavaru added.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

