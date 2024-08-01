Olympics 2024: Sift, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m 3P finals

Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to qualify for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, finishing 18th and 31st respectively at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

Appearing in his second Olympics, Anjum managed to score 584 with 26 inner 10s, while Sift shot 575 with the help of 22 inner 10s in the qualifications of the women's 3P event.

Sift, the reigning Asian Games champion, endured a horrendous outing in standing, shooting 93 and 94 to finish down in the pecking order.

The kneeling stage saw her get 193 and while she looked to come back with a 195 in prone, a poor 187 in the standing series pushed her down.