Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: Sift, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m 3P finals

Olympics 2024: Sift, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m 3P finals

Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra finished in 18th and 31st position, respectively, in the Paris Olympics on Thursday, missing out on the spot in the women's 50m rifle three positions final.

Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra (Right), Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey during the presentation ceremony of women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chateauroux (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to qualify for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, finishing 18th and 31st respectively at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

Appearing in his second Olympics, Anjum managed to score 584 with 26 inner 10s, while Sift shot 575 with the help of 22 inner 10s in the qualifications of the women's 3P event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sift, the reigning Asian Games champion, endured a horrendous outing in standing, shooting 93 and 94 to finish down in the pecking order.

The kneeling stage saw her get 193 and while she looked to come back with a 195 in prone, a poor 187 in the standing series pushed her down.

For Sift, this was a far cry from her excellent outing in the Asian Games last year when she registered a qualification score of 594 in Hangzhou, where she won the top prize with the then world record score of 469.6.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics: 'Free visa for everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins gold'

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Lakshya qualifies for Q/F; Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F

Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek loses to Zheng Qinwen in tennis semifinal

Olympics 2024: Indian duo Satwik, Chirag bow out of quarterfinals

Olympics: Archer Jhadav loses opening round, ends men's singles campaign

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story