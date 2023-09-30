Focus more on niche products to tap market demand: Global Travel Market

The first edition of Global Travel Market (GTM 2023) and expo drew to a close here on Saturday with leading players of travel and hospitality sector calling for stepping up promotional efforts focusing more on niche areas like experiential travel, wellness and heritage to tap the full potential of post-pandemic surge in tourism.

The four-day event, which saw a large number of business decisions being clinched during the B2B sessions by stakeholders from around the world, also stressed on firming up sectoral collaborations and government-industry relations to impart a further momentum to the highly promising sector.

GTM 2023 was organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF), Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI), Tavaz Ventures, Metro Media and Citrine Hospitality Ventures, a statement said here on Saturday.

GTM CEO Siji Nair said the expo had participants from around 24 countries and more than 20 states, making the event a grand success.

Overall, more than 1,000 trade visitors, 600 plus domestic and 100 international tour operators and 100 plus corporate buyers attended the four-day summit began on September 27, it said.

The travel and trade exhibition of GTM 2023, held at Travancore International Convention Centre, Greenfield International Stadium at nearby Karyavattom, had 200 plus stalls of major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, travel agents, tour operators and travel tech innovators.

Addressing the valedictory session of GTM at Kerala Arts and Crafts Craft Village at Kovalam last evening, A Vincent, MLA, said it is vitally important to showcase products like Ayurveda, handloom, traditional cuisine and handicrafts before visitors and make them spend more days in the state.

"GTM is a great endeavour in this direction," the MLA noted.

A seminar was also held on 'The Role of Media in Promoting the Tourism Industry' at the expo venue on Saturday.