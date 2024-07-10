Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Four PSU banks present dividend cheques worth Rs 6,481 cr to govt

"Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 2,514.22 crore for FY 2023-24 from Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO -@bankofbaroda," the finance ministry said in a post on X

Nirmala Sitharaman
Image credit: Nirmala Sitharaman's X account, Handle: @nsitharamanoffc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 8:29 PM IST
Four public sector banks, including Canara Bank and Indian Bank, on Wednesday presented dividend cheques worth Rs 6,481 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for financial year 2023-24.

"Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 2,514.22 crore for FY 2023-24 from Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO -@bankofbaroda," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Similarly, a dividend cheque of Rs 1,838.15 crore was handed over by Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju.
 

Chennai-based Indian Bank paid a dividend cheque of Rs 1,193.45 crore for 2023-24.

Bank of India too paid a dividend of Rs 935.44 crore and the cheque was presented by its MD and CEO Rajneesh Karnatak.

In addition, Mumbai-based financial institution EXIM Bank presented a dividend cheque of Rs 252 crore for 2023-24.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

