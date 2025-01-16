Israeli strikes kill 72 since ceasefire announced: Gaza health ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry said Thursday Israeli strikes have killed at least 72 people since a ceasefire deal was announced.

In previous conflicts, both sides stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires took effect as a way to project strength.

The ministry said the toll from Thursday's strikes only includes bodies brought to two hospitals in Gaza City, and that the actual toll is likely higher.

"Yesterday was a bloody day, and today is bloodier," said Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry's registration department.

Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages.

Netanyahu began signaling there were issues with the deal just hours after US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete.

The deal announced Wednesday is expected to see scores of hostages held in Gaza released and a pause in fighting with a view to eventually wind down a 15-month war that has destabilised the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.