Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parl panel asks why no FIR lodged over cash found at Justice Varma's house

Parl panel asks why no FIR lodged over cash found at Justice Varma's house

The MPs also demanded a code of conduct for judges, and justices in the higher judiciary should not take up government assignments till a period of five years post-retirement, they said

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

After the cash recovery, Justice Varma was repatriated to his parent court -- the Allahabad High Court. He has denied the charges against him. (Screengrab)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting on Tuesday asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a high court judge's residence here and told the Department of Justice to prepare a detailed note on the matter, sources said.

The MPs also demanded a code of conduct for judges, and justices in the higher judiciary should not take up government assignments till a period of five years post-retirement, they said.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, MPs of various parties raised the issue and posed several questions to the Ministry of Law and Justice on what it was doing in the matters raised concerning the judiciary.

 

Sources said the secretary in the Department of Justice, who made a presentation on 'Judicial processes and their reform' concerning issues of Code of Conduct for the judges of higher judiciary and taking up post-retirement assignments by judges", was asked to prepare a comprehensive report on the issues raised and told to present it at the next panel meeting.

They add that the members also sought a comprehensive bill addressing various issues and concerns on ethics and code of conduct of judges which were raised by them during the meeting.

Also Read

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps HC judges over delays, 'coffee breaks'; seeks performance audit

gavel

Of 221 HC judge recommendations since Nov 2022, 29 await Centre's nod

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

Yashwant Varma

Govt notifies transfer of Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC amid cash scandal

The MPs sought to know why no action had been taken on the matter concerning the recovery of unaccounted cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma and demanded a code of conduct should be in place.

Some MPs also asked why no motion to remove Justice Varma has been moved so far.

Sources said some demanded that justice should be equitable since a government employee may lose his/her job over a small corruption issue but no action has been initiated against a senior member of the judiciary even after the recovery of unaccounted cash.

MPs of several parties also demanded that the government should have brought a motion by now to remove the judge concerned, especially after a Supreme Court-appointed committee of judges found the recovery of cash to be true.

After the cash recovery, Justice Varma was repatriated to his parent court -- the Allahabad High Court. He has denied the charges against him.

The MPs also deliberated upon post-retirement assignments of judges and said they should not get such appointments till a period of five years after their retirement.

Some MPs also said that former judges should not be appointed as MPs or to any other assignments by the President of India immediately post-retirement.

The committee of the Rajya Sabha is headed by BJP MP Brij Lal and has former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is a nominated MP, former minister of state for law P P Chaudhary, TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Kalyan Banerjee, Congress's Vivek Tankha, and DMK's P Wilson and A Raja as its key members.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Doval

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Ajit Doval

Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account: NSA Doval at SCO meet

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Supreme Court

Service in Op Sindoor offers no immunity; SC asks commando to surrender

Topics : HC Judges crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon