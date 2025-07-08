Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

As the Delhi government reportedly mulls permitting shops and markets around the city to remain open round-the-clock in the near future, trader associations in the city say the move will help business, but perhaps only marginally, as they may not get as many customers in the late hours as they do during the day.

Some restaurant owners said they looked forward to such a policy, as it will help drive revenue growth, with people venturing out instead of getting food delivered. However, retailers flagged the financial impact, as the cost of operations may rise for keeping their shops open 24/7, which is unlikely to be compensated if footfalls are minimal at night. Some also highlighted the need for better policing to ensure the safety of customers who may venture out in the late hours.

“We don't see people in the shops during the day itself, as a lot of them are now shopping online. We don’t see this reversing at night, also because people wouldn’t feel safe shopping at night. But for some smaller traders and even eateries, this could turn out to be a boon,” said a member of a south Delhi market association, speaking on the condition of anonymity. ALSO READ: International visa applications from first-time fliers reach all-time high Trader associations further highlighted the need to improve the law and order situation in the city to make this change a success.

“While it is the government’s decision, there are a lot of steps that need to be taken before such a policy can be implemented in the city, with the biggest roadblock being the law and order situation in the national capital,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association. The NDTA represents traders from the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circle in Connaught Place, the Regal and Rivoli buildings, Scindia House, and the Old Janpath market. Bhargava pointed out the presence of “illegal hawkers”, which will increase if the operational hours are extended.

“To ensure smooth operations, the government will have to ensure enough police personnel are present at night so that people feel safe enough to step out,” Bhargava added. Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, agreed, adding that the extended hours could lead to an increase in hooliganism on the streets. Mehra further pointed out that the new policy, if implemented, will lead to increased costs for establishments. “Not just for the safety of people, but a lot of shops will end up paying more for electricity and additional labour costs, even though we believe that footfall will not increase dramatically at night,” Mehra added.