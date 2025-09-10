Home / Industry / News / India's automobile industry is on threshold of transformation: Minister

India's automobile industry is on threshold of transformation: Minister

H D Kumaraswamy
H D Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
India is now among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world, as over 1 million EV units were sold in the country in 2024-25, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

The minister for heavy industries and steel asserted that India's automobile industry is on the threshold of transformation, transitioning from internal combustion to clean mobility, and from the domestic market to global aspirations.

"In 2024-25, India sold over one million electric vehicles, with electric two-wheelers growing 21 per cent and electric three-wheelers growing 57 per cent. India is now among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world," Kumaraswamy said.

The minister made the remarks while delivering a video message at the Auto Retail Conclave organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

