India's automobile industry is on threshold of transformation: Minister

India is now among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world, as over 1 million EV units were sold in the country in 2024-25, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.
The minister for heavy industries and steel asserted that India's automobile industry is on the threshold of transformation, transitioning from internal combustion to clean mobility, and from the domestic market to global aspirations.
"In 2024-25, India sold over one million electric vehicles, with electric two-wheelers growing 21 per cent and electric three-wheelers growing 57 per cent. India is now among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world," Kumaraswamy said.
The minister made the remarks while delivering a video message at the Auto Retail Conclave organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app