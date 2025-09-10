Hindustan Aeronautics signs SSLV technology transfer deal with Isro, others

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), along with NewSpace India (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has signed a major technology transfer agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Aimed at advancing India's capabilities in space technology and commercial activities, the agreement is seen as a formative step towards democratising the SSLV space.

“With India’s liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing, and at Isro, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise the shared goals. This agreement is part of that movement, where Isro will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLV. This would define the next phase of deeptech collaboration in space in India,” V. Narayanan, secretary, Department of Space, and chairman, Isro, said.

SSLV is Isro's low-cost three-stage launch vehicle capable of launching about 500kg satellites in 500km planar orbit. Its key features include low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility and minimal launch infrastructure requirements. In June, state-run HAL won a bid under which it will receive technology from Isro for the end-to-end commercial production of the SSLV, a first for the industry as India seeks to become a global hub for small satellite manufacturing and launches. HAL won the ₹511 crore deal to manufacture small rockets in a tight contest involving Adani’s Alpha Design Technologies Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd in the last round of the bidding - which initially had 20 players.

The entire process of technology transfer is targeted to be completed within 24 months from the date of agreement signing. During this period, Isro will provide necessary training and technical support to HAL for acquiring the knowhow of the SSLV, from commercials to technology integration, eventually leading to the accomplishment of the two missions under the technology transfer agreement. Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, remarked, “The SSLV technology transfer signals a vital leap towards strengthening the industrial ecosystem within India’s space sector. Isro, HAL, NSIL, and IN-SPACe coming together for the SSLV technology transfer signals a vital leap towards this endeavour and reflects the Government of India’s vision to empower the space industry and establish India as a global hub for affordable and reliable launch services. With this transfer, HAL will now independently take up the realisation of SSLV and cater to both domestic and international markets.”