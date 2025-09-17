Home / World News / iPhone maker Foxconn among over 100 companies to participate in Taiwan Expo

Foxconn
"Among them, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a major Taiwanese enterprise with an established presence in India, has decided to participate in the exhibition," a statement said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
A total of 107 Taiwanese companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group), will participate in the Taiwan Expo 2025 to be held from September 25-27.

Taiwan's External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Deputy Director Keven Cheng stated that amid tariff challenges and global supply chain realignments, India's vast domestic market, abundant talent pool, and strategic location have made it an indispensable new manufacturing hub for Taiwanese enterprises.

Since its launch in 2018, Taiwan Expo has been held for eight consecutive years, underscoring the foresight of government efforts to help enterprises diversify their markets.

It has become a vital platform for Taiwanese companies to expand in India, with both sides already achieving results in areas such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, ICT, and smart machinery.

Yu-Chi Chen, Executive Director of the Economic Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, noted that Taiwan-India bilateral trade reached a record high of USD 10.6 billion in 2024, demonstrating strong momentum in economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the number of Taiwanese enterprises investing in India has surged more than three-fold compared to 2017, now exceeding 250 companies.

This reflects the deepening integration of the Taiwan-India industrial value chain and growing commitment by Taiwanese businesses to the Indian market.

Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding into sectors such as electronics, EVs, renewable energy, semiconductors, and healthcare. Taiwan's strengths in advanced manufacturing, ICT, and green solutions.

Amid recent changes in geopolitical dynamics and global supply chains, Taiwan and India have increasingly strengthened ties in technology and electronics manufacturing. Taiwanese companies are drawn to India not only for its vast market potential but also as a key base for establishing deeper roots, aiming for greater mutual benefits.

"This year's Taiwan Expo not only invites many Taiwanese companies venturing into the Indian market for the first time but also serves as an important promotional platform for businesses already established in India.

"Among them, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a major Taiwanese enterprise with an established presence in India, has decided to participate in the exhibition," a statement said.

Taiwan and India have been actively promoting economic, trade, and talent exchanges in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

