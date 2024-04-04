Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

EAM Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

Last week, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked about the "political unrest" in India ahead of the upcoming national elections

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday dismissed a senior UN official's recent remark on elections in India, saying that he does not need the global body to tell that the elections in the country should be free & fair.

His comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for UN Secretary General statement that they hope that in India, people's political and civil rights were protected and everyone is able to vote in a free & fair atmosphere.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Jaishankar, who was here to campaign for his ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, also said that the UN official made the comment on the Indian elections last week in response to a "very loaded question" during a press briefing at the UN.

"I don't need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free & fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free & fair. So, don't worry about it," the minister told reporters during an interaction here.

Last week, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked about the "political unrest" in India ahead of the upcoming national elections in the wake of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party's bank accounts.

What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair, Dujarric had said.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

EAM S Jaishankar to pay 5-day visit to Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia

S Jaishankar meets Ukranian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi

EAM meets Italian Prez; discusses ways to advance strategic partnership

UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives in New Delhi to advance India-UN ties

India's relations with neighbours much better than earlier, says Jaishankar

India successfully conducts test flight of Agni-Prime ballistic missile

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese naval vessels, 3 military aircraft encircling it

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

Share of private sector in defence production hits a multi-year high

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :External Affairs MinistryS JaishankarUnited NationsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story