Landfall process of Remal commences over West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts

The landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30pm, will continue for about four hours, it said

Cyclone Mocha
Photo: File | Representative
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, the Met office said.

"The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara close to the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country," the Met said.

Gale wind speed reaching 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, was prevailing along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts and north Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue for the next six hours and decrease thereafter, the Met added.
 

First Published: May 26 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

