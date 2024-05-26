Cyclone Remal: NDRF teams deployed in Bengal, landfall expected at midnight

A low-pressure area that was first observed on May 22 in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a more depressive system, now located in the North Bay of Bengal. (Representative image)

The Cyclonic Storm "Remal," currently centred over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

In response to the impending storm, Babughat ferry services have been suspended until May 27.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall at midnight today, between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts.

In South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are making announcements for the people in Uttar Danga as part of their awareness drive ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Remal.

In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, a NDRF team has been deployed in Hasnabad village in anticipation of Cyclone Remal.

"It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight with maximum sustained wind speed 110 to 120 kilometres per hour, gusting to 135 kilometres per hour," IMD scientist Somenath Dutta told ANI.



"North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and East Medinipur will receive extremely heavy rainfall," Dutta said.

The impending landfall of cyclone Remal has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday. As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon.

The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring states, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

