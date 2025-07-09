Home / India News / Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

The ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring a lot of planning and coordination

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation
"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55,197 vacancies," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter and will offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in the financial year 2025-26, the ministry on Wednesday said.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55,197 vacancies," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.

"This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26. More than 9,000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year," it added.

The ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring a lot of planning and coordination.

The RRBs have recently taken the initiative to allot exam centres closer to candidates' places of residence, with special preference given to female and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the press note said.

This requires enlisting more exam centers and garnering more human resources to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner, it added.

The ministry maintained that the RRBs have already issued 12 notifications for 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar it had published and another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

Elaborating on the steps taken to increase the fairness of exams, the ministry said, "E-KYC based Aadhar authentication has been used to authenticate identity of candidates for the first time in such large-scale exams achieving more than 95% success."  "Jammers are now being deployed 100 % across all exam centers of RRBs to eliminate scope of cheating through electronic devices," the press note added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED raids Haryana firm linked to illegal betting, freezes ₹284 crore assets

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

Topics :Railway BoardIndian Railways recruitmentRailway Minister

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story