Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Meeting between agitating junior doctors, WB govt begins at Mamata's home

Meeting between agitating junior doctors, WB govt begins at Mamata's home

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's residence for the crucial talks

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's residence for the crucial talks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the state government's rejection of the doctors' demand for live-streaming and video recording of the meeting.

The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.

The state government accepted this condition, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies for clarity.

Meanwhile, the doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health department, for the eight day and the 'cease work' for the 36th day seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital and removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior state health officials.

More From This Section

PM Modi hails 100-day plans, says world's bets should be on India

LIVE news: In first 100 days of my third term, Opposition insulted me, says PM Modi

Kerala filmmakers plan to form alternative body to represent the fraternity

Nipah virus strikes back for the sixth time; Kerala on high alert

A tale of two wills: Baba Kalyani vs Gaurishankar over mother's will

On Saturday, Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site and assured the doctors that their demands would be addressed.

However, the proposed meeting fell through when the protesters claimed they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mamata invites junior doctors for negotiation meeting 'fifth & final' time

Bengal govt again invites junior docs for meeting at CM's residence today

RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph: CBI

RG Kar issue: Agitating junior doctors continue cease work, demand justice

Premium

Bengal's healthcare crisis reveals deeper issues in the political system

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengaldoctors protests

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story