Home / Politics / PM Modi targets RJD, Congress at rally in Bihar, credits NDA for progress

PM Modi targets RJD, Congress at rally in Bihar, credits NDA for progress

Modi also slammed the RJD for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and said the people of the state would not tolerate the insult to the Dalit icon

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi warned that the RJD and the Congress, which according to him were responsible for Bihar's troubled past, are again eyeing power. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Siwan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at a public rally in Siwan, accusing them of pushing Bihar into poverty and lawlessness during their rule.

Addressing the public meeting, the PM said the people of Bihar have ended the jungle raj created by the Congress-RJD combine.

Modi also slammed the RJD for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and said the people of the state would not tolerate the insult to the Dalit icon.

The RJD and the Congress are responsible for the large-scale migration of labourers from Bihar and for the persistent poverty that plagued the state for decades, Modi alleged. 

He claimed that the RJD-Congress governance model was focused on "enriching their own families while ignoring the needs of the people".

During the Congress's licence raj, their leaders became rich, but the public remained poor, he added.

The RJD insulted Babasaheb and the people of Bihar will never forgive its leaders. Leaders of RJD and Congress keep photographs of the architect of the Country's Constitution near their feet. I keep his photograph close to my heart," the PM claimed.

Taking a dig at RJD's political approach, Modi said, We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but they believe only in Parivaar Ka Vikas'. 

Modi warned that the RJD and the Congress, which according to him were responsible for Bihar's troubled past, are again eyeing power.

They created the jungle raj, and now they want to return. But the people of Bihar will give them a fitting reply in the assembly elections, he said.

The Bihar assembly elections are due in a few months.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Modi claimed that Bihar has witnessed significant infrastructure development in recent years.

Under the NDA, 55,000 km of rural roads were constructed, over 1.5 crore households were electrified, and piped water reached 26 crore people, he said.  Modi said that the entire world was acknowledging India's development journey.

During my recent foreign visit, several world leaders praised India's progress, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TMC slams Oppn after HC stays relief scheme for sacked non-teaching staff

Congress must apologise for imposing emergency in 1975: Venkaiah Naidu

Will demand for removal of 50% cap on quota during Monsoon session: Cong

Tejashwi Yadav fires 12 sharp questions ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar

Held forward-looking talks with J-K CM on tourism development: Shekhawat

Topics :BJPIndian National CongressBiharNational Democratic Alliancerjd

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story