Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy' conspirators after being expelled from RJD and disowned by father Lalu Prasad; pleads for parents' 'trust and love'

Tej Pratap Yadav with Lalu Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav (L) was disowned by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (R). (Photo: Facebook/Tej Pratap Yadav)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday broke his silence on his dramatic expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing unnamed “greedy people” of conspiring against him.
 
In a post on X, Tej Pratap said, "My dear mummy and papa, my entire world is encompassed within just the two of you. You are greater than God to me, and any command you give is supreme. If you are there, I have everything. All I need is your trust and love, nothing more."
 
"Papa, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like Jaichand who play politics with me. Mummy and papa, may you both always stay healthy and happy," he added.
 
 
Tej Pratap's post came a week after Lalu Yadav publicly cut all personal and political ties with his elder son. The RJD patriarch expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years, citing “irresponsible behaviour” and actions that violated the family’s "cultural and moral values".
 

Why did Lalu Yadav expel Tej Pratap from RJD, family?

 
The decision to expel Tej Pratap came on the heels of a controversial Facebook post in which the latter allegedly claimed to have had a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap later claimed his account had been hacked, but soon several images of them surfaced on social media - some of them hinting that they were married.

Also Read

Lalu Yadav with Tej Pratap Yadav; Tej Pratap with Anushka Yadav

Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from party over 'long-time partner' post

Tej Pratap Yadav

WATCH: Perform 'thumka' or face suspension, Tej Pratap warns cop on Holi

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

At least 21 Palestinians killed while heading to aid hub in Gaza

PKL 2025 Auction LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2025 Auction June 1 LIVE UPDATES: Nitin Rawal most expensive buy of day 2 with Rs 50 lakh bid

 
Notably, Tej Pratap is currently involved in a divorce case with estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, whom he married in 2018. Aishwarya is the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, and she had accused Tej Pratap and his family of harassment.
 

Tejashwi backs father’s decision

 
Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, supported their father’s decision. “Politics and personal life are different. Whatever decision Lalu Yadav took, we are with that,” he said.
 
He added that Tej Pratap’s personal choices were his own responsibility: “He knows the consequences of his decisions.”
 
The political and personal drama unfolds just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the RJD is expected to contest under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

More From This Section

Neiphiu Rio

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, giving CM Rio absolute majority

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray seeks Dy CM Shinde's ouster over scrapped MMRDA tenders

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for plaintiff's lineage in Savarkar case

Churchgate Railway Station

Rename Churchgate station after Ahilyabai, demands Dhangar community leader

Mamata Banerjee

'Vicious' campaign launched at PM's rally for power gains, claims CM Mamata

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav rjd Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon