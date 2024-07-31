India Inc must utilise govt schemes for job creation: Anand Mahindra

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He said the Mahindra group is already working on skill-building programmes to increase technical know-how and female workforce participation

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, with wife Anuradha Mahindra in Jamnagar on Friday Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
The country’s private sector must utilise government’s recently announced schemes, such as support to employers in creating roles for first-time employment and increasing new hires, to propel India’s economy over the next decade, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (pictured) said on Wednesday.

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), he reiterated that growth and prosperity must be driven by job creation. It is a collective responsibility of the private sector and the government, and broad-based effort is essential for generating employment, he added. Mahindra asserted that increasing employment and skilling are key national priorities, as emphasised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2024-25 speech.
 

“While India stands to benefit from the re-orientation of global supply chains in the post-pandemic world, our growth and prosperity must be driven by job creation. It is a collective responsibility, and the Indian private sector has always partnered with the government in nation-building,” Mahindra said.
 
Mahindra pointed out that the government's recently announced schemes to support employers in creating roles for first-time employment, increasing new hires, and creating jobs in manufacturing are encouraging.
 
“To truly propel our economy over the next decade, the private sector must utilise these schemes and create an explosion of new jobs, positively impacting the economy directly and through multiplier effects," he added.
 
On the road ahead for the company, he said, "Looking ahead, we are excited about the future...While we continue to invest in building manufacturing capacity, we must also be aware of the important role the private sector plays in job creation." M&M's investment plan of Rs 37,000 crore over the next three years is a testament to the group's commitment to growth and innovation, he added.
 

He said the Mahindra group is already working on skill-building programmes to increase technical know-how and female workforce participation.
 
"In FY2024, we reached over 2.2 lakh women through skilling interventions, including employability-focused training and domain-specific skill development. As we continue to grow our businesses, we remain committed to driving increased employment across the country," Mahindra said 

Mahindra GroupAnand Mahindra

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

