MEA urges Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal amid unrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on these contact numbers: +977-980 860 2881 (also available on WhatsApp) and +977-981 032 6134 (also available on WhatsApp).

"Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA statement said. ALSO READ: Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes Meanwhile, the government held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee to discuss developments in Nepal. The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".