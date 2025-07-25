Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 profit rises 6% to ₹305 crore in FY26

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday reported a 6.27 per cent growth in net profit to ₹305 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The bank had a net profit of ₹287 crore in the June quarter of the previous (2024-25) fiscal.
Total income of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose to ₹1,617 crore in the June quarter of FY'26, from ₹1,515 crore in the corresponding period of FY'25.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 1.22 per cent of loans at the end of June 2025, as against 1.44 per cent in June 2024.
Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank closed at ₹455.25, down 1.10 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app