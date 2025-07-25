Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

The company's profit rises to Rs 2,789 crore, driven by growth in interest income and insurance premiums

bajaj Finserv
While its finance cost rose to Rs 6,807 crore from Rs 5,592 crore, the claims paid declined to Rs 5,638 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 6,103 crore in Q1FY25.(Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated net profit grew 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,789 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Its net profit stood at ₹2,138 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at ₹35,451 crore in Q1 from ₹31,480 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.
 
Its stock closed 2.3 per cent lower at ₹1,985.5 per share on the BSE.  ALSO READ: Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth
 
The interest income rose to ₹18,889 crore in Q1 from ₹15,521 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to ₹12,804 crore in Q1 from ₹12,296 crore in Q1FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to ₹1,649 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,553 crore in Q1FY25.
 
While its finance cost rose to ₹6,807 crore from ₹5,592 crore, the claims paid declined to ₹5,638 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹6,103 crore in same period a year ago. Fees and commission expenses rose to ₹2,384 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,829 crore in the year-ago period. The impairment expenses of financial instruments for lending rose to ₹2,120 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹1,684 crore in Q1FY24.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

