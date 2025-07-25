Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated net profit grew 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,789 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Its net profit stood at ₹2,138 crore in Q1FY25.

The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at ₹35,451 crore in Q1 from ₹31,480 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.