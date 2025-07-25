Tata Chemicals Q1 FY26 result: Profit jumps 68% at ₹252 cr, revenue down 2%

Tata Chemicals on Friday reported a 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹252 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹150 crore in the same period last year. The company had posted a loss of ₹56 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company's revenue from operations declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,719 crore from ₹3,789 crore in Q1 FY25. However, the revenue increased 6 per cent sequentially from ₹3,509 crore in Q4 FY25. The firm attributed the decline to the closure of operations at its Lostock plant in the United Kingdom.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹3,497 crore, down 3.4 per cent from ₹3,621 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, the expenses were 3.2 per cent lower than ₹3,612 crore in Q4 FY25. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹649 crore from ₹574 crore a year ago, driven by lower input costs. Tata Chemicals' net debt as of June 30, 2025, stood at ₹4,972 crore, excluding lease liabilities of ₹760 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. “Market conditions remain fluid with overall global demand estimated to be flat in near term, due to the uncertainty associated with trade tariffs,” said R Mukundan, managing director & chief executive officer of Tata Chemicals. “Demand conditions are stable in India and China. In other regions, Asia (excluding China and India) and the Americas (excluding USA) demand is robust. As demand-supply remains balanced, tariff uncertainties will continue to weigh on market, however, medium and long-term outlook remains positive driven by sustainability trends,” he said.