Schaeffler India Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 14% to ₹294 crore

Auto parts maker Schaeffler India on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 294.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.
Schaeffler India follows a January-December financial year.
Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated.
"We have a year-on-year higher revenue across all businesses and continue to sustain our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localisation," its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kadam said.
This performance, coupled with improved financial and operating metrics, resulted in a good first half of 2025, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app