Schaeffler India Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 14% to ₹294 crore

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing

Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Auto parts maker Schaeffler India on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 294.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows a January-December financial year. 

Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated.

"We have a year-on-year higher revenue across all businesses and continue to sustain our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localisation," its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kadam said.

This performance, coupled with improved financial and operating metrics, resulted in a good first half of 2025, he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

