Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a survey indicating that he is the most preferred choice for Chief Minister among leaders of the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

The survey, reportedly conducted by private agency called Kerala Vote Vibe, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state.

He shared a news post about the survey on the social media platform X, adding a folded hands emoji in response.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP's move comes at a time when his recent positions post Pahalgam terror attack have invited sharp criticism within the Congress, with some of his comments seen as putting the party on the defensive.