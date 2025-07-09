Home / India News / Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

The survey, reportedly conducted by private agency called Kerala Vote Vibe, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor shared a news post about the survey on the social media platform X, adding a folded hands emoji in response. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a survey indicating that he is the most preferred choice for Chief Minister among leaders of the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

The survey, reportedly conducted by private agency called Kerala Vote Vibe, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state.

He shared a news post about the survey on the social media platform X, adding a folded hands emoji in response.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP's move comes at a time when his recent positions post Pahalgam terror attack have invited sharp criticism within the Congress, with some of his comments seen as putting the party on the defensive.

Kerala is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in April next year, as the five-year term of the second LDF government led by CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan comes to an end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Shashi TharoorCongressIndian National CongressKerala

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

