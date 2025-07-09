Home / India News / Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Geothermal Energy Policy, under which scientific and technical research will be encouraged for the exploration of geothermal resources in the state.

The policy will be implemented by the Energy Department in collaboration with various agencies. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Official sources said here that the policy was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Sources said that the policy's objective is to encourage scientific and technical research for the exploration of economically and environmentally viable geothermal resources in the state.

They said that through geothermal energy, carbon emissions in the state will be reduced, and energy security will be strengthened.

The policy will be implemented by the Energy Department in collaboration with various agencies.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a project management unit (PMU) for studies related to increasing the carrying capacity of bridges under the Public Works Department.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a digital forensic laboratory in the state's Tax Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UttarakhandUttarakhand AssemblyThermal power projectsGreen energy

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

