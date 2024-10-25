Trai rating platform to assess, rate properties on quality of connectivity

Trai has decided to set up a 'rating platform' to assess and rate properties on the quality of digital connectivity as the telecom regulator outlined an elaborate framework and norms to nudge property managers to think of a "good digital connectivity experience" for customers.

Based on the quality of digital connectivity and scores awarded, the properties will be assigned star-based ratings -- ranging from one star to five.

The properties for digital connectivity rating are classified into different categories - Residential, Government Properties, Commercial Establishments, Other private or public areas, Stadiums or Sports Arenas or spaces of frequent gathering and Transport corridors, Trai said.

Unveiling the contours of a new rating framework on Friday, Trai noted that the coverage and quality of digital connectivity inside buildings remains a major issue despite significant coverage of the 4G (LTE) network, the rollout of the 5G network and availability of more spectrum bands.

The issue, Trai said, needs to be addressed largely through the collaboration of service providers and property managers.

Among the salient features of the regulation are the setting up of a rating platform, an information technology system and associated applications that will be set up or authorised by Trai for the purpose of managing the rating of properties for digital connectivity.

The rating process will be implemented through the rating platform only.

Other essential elements in the framework include the Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), Property Manager, and service providers.

The role of DCRA will be to evaluate the property and assign scores, on the rating platform against each rating criteria and sub-criteria. Digital Connectivity Rating will be awarded to the property starting from one star to five.

The regulations will come into force with effect from October 25, 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said, adding that this assumes importance as the majority of data consumption takes place indoors or on public premises, whereas the quantum and speed of data consumption have seen exponential growth, more so with the advent of 5G technology.

"...these regulations are being notified to encourage and nudge property managers for providing good digital connectivity experience to their existing and prospective customers. A property with better ratings shall attract more users, buyers or investors and thereby add value to the properties," the regulator said in a release.

India has 927.56 million wireless internet subscribers against 42.04 million internet subscribers (as of June 2024), with wired connectivity in their homes or offices. Thus, at present, most of the population is dependent on wireless networks to access the internet, it added.

The regulations have been finalised after following a detailed consultative process through a consultation paper on 'Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Areas' was released on the Trai website on September 27, 2023, inviting written comments from the stakeholders, it said.

"A rating platform, an information technology system and associated applications, will be set up or authorised by the Trai for the purpose of managing the rating of properties for digital connectivity as per provisions of the regulations. The rating process shall be implemented through the rating platform only," according to the regulator.

Any entity fulfilling the eligibility criteria intending to commence activity as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) will be empanelled by Trai through registration on the rating platform, as per the release issued by the telecom regulator.

"Property manager, who intends to apply for the rating of his/her property of minimum specified size, shall register on the rating platform, in such manner and format and upon payment of such fees, as may be specified by the Authority," it added.

The DCRA will disclose the fee to be charged and other terms and conditions to the property manager and get their acceptance before the commencement of any rating activity.

"No telecom service provider shall enter into an exclusive arrangement or tie-up arrangement with any property manager for development or access of digital connectivity or digital connectivity infrastructure in their property," Trai said.

For rating of digital connectivity, Model Building Bye Laws (MBBL) issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) will be referred to in cases where the MBBL of state or Union Territory do not have provisions for digital connectivity infrastructure.

The detailed guidelines for the award of score and process will be issued separately, as per provisions of these regulations.

"The Authority shall notify the date on which the rating platform shall be made live. Further, the Authority may, till the development of an online rating platform, provide an alternate mechanism for rating of property," the release said.

The regulations will apply to property Managers who intend to get their property, of minimum specified size, rated for digital connectivity, either voluntarily or under the provisions of applicable laws, rules or regulations; the DCRA, who may evaluate and award ratings for property under these regulations; and the service providers, who may enter an arrangement with the property manager for development or access of digital connectivity or digital connectivity infrastructure.