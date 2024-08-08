Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi condemns violence in B'desh amid protests

He said the violence must stop and those responsible must be brought to justice to help the people of Bangladesh move forward as a nation

Raja Krishnamoorthi
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he is deeply concerned and saddened by the violence, casualties and human rights abuses in Bangladesh over the past weeks (Photo: @CongressmanRaja)
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the brutal targeting of Hindus, saying an interim government that will be sworn in should end the unrest across the country and bring its perpetrators to justice.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath in Bangladesh on Thursday.

As Bangladesh prepares to swear in its interim government, I urge all government officials, the new administration and police chief, and the people of Bangladesh to do all they can to end the violence that has emerged across the country, including the brutal targeting of the country's Hindu minority, their homes, businesses, and their temples, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the violence must stop and those responsible must be brought to justice to help the people of Bangladesh move forward as a nation. He added that he will continue to closely monitor developments in Bangladesh in coordination with the US State Department.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he is deeply concerned and saddened by the violence, casualties and human rights abuses in Bangladesh over the past weeks

Jeffries noted that Bangladesh's new leadership must bring with them respect for democratic principles and the rule of law and a commitment to investigating the attacks, calling for accountability for those responsible and demanding justice for the victims.

Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration, the United States will continue to closely monitor the situation unfolding and we encourage all parties to refrain from further violence, he said.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

