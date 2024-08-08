Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / South Carolina prepares for deluge as Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall

South Carolina prepares for deluge as Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall

At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia in the wake of the storm

Debby, Tropical storm Debby
The storm has already left neighbourhoods and communities underwater. Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to make landfall early Thursday and dump even more rain on the South Carolina coast, prompting fears of flash flooding in areas already soaked by the slow-moving weather system.
 
The storm could dump another 9 inches (23 cm) of rain in parts of eastern South Carolina on Thursday, forecasters said, with total accumulative rainfall in some spots hitting more than 25 inches since Debby started lashing the southeastern United States on Monday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Debby produced less rain on Wednesday than the previous days, Rich Bann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service warned that Thursday would be different.
 
"Moisture has pulsed back into Debby," Bann said, noting that the storm picked up water as it spent the last day parked over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. "As Debby makes its way inland ... the threat of heavy rains will lead to flooding concerns."
 
Bann said that by Friday Debby would be dumping up to 4 inches of rain on Virginia up into Pennsylvania, where ground in some patches was already soaked from other storms this week, heightening flooding concerns there. By the weekend, the storm could also produce rain of up to 4 inches in central New York state and into northern Vermont.
 
At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia in the wake of the storm, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and headed northeast.
 

More From This Section

It's my life goal to ensure Trump never steps in White House again: Pelosi

Experts warn against relief even as July ends streak of global heat record

Bangladesh awaits installation of interim govt after weeks of strife

Sheikh Hasina has no immediate plans to leave India, says ex-PM's son

Tech leads Asia stock selloff; yen, dollar gains in volatile week for mkts

Governors in the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia have declared states of emergency. The storm has already left neighbourhoods and communities underwater, washing out streets and inundating homes across the region.
 
Emergency management officials were keeping a close watch as the rainwater drained into the numerous river systems that snake through the Carolinas. The National Water Prediction Service forecast that seven waterways would reach major flood levels before the weather event runs its course.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics: Quincy Hall wins gold in 400 meters, makes strong comeback

US Judge refuses to block Byju's payment to India's cricket board

US urges Bangladesh's interim govt to 'respect democratic principles'

Olympics 2024: Simone Biles bags silver medal in floor exercise finals

Olympics 2024: Discus thrower Allman, pole vaulter Kendricks win US medals

Topics :United StatesstormHurricanesFloods

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story