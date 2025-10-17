Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges full probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Rahul Gandhi urges full probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg's family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to him in Singapore.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out, Gandhi said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
The sooner the truth comes out, the better in Zubeen Garg's case, as the family needs closure, Gandhi said, after visiting the singer's family at their Kahilipara residence here.

It is the duty of the Assam government to transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore, the former Congress president said.

The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out, Gandhi said.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Topics :Rahul GandhiAssamSingapore

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

