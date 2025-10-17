Home / India News / Rajnath, Adityanath to flag off 1st batch of BrahMos missiles from Lucknow

Rajnath, Adityanath to flag off 1st batch of BrahMos missiles from Lucknow

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the "BrahMos" supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar on Saturday, an official statement said.

The statement said it will not only prove to be a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defense products.

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the "BrahMos" supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow. This state-of-the-art unit became fully operational after its inauguration on May 11, 2025. It houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing, and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.

According to the statement, during the event, the defence minister and the chief minister will inaugurate the Booster Building and witness a demonstration of the booster docking process. Presentations will also be held on the airframe and avionics, the PDI (Pre-Dispatch Inspection) in the Warhead Building, and the BrahMos simulator equipment.

A tree plantation programme, a storage trolley demonstration, a GST Bill presentation, and a demonstration of the Mobile Autonomous Launcher will also be held on the occasion. The production of BrahMos missiles will generate sustained GST revenue for Uttar Pradesh and create employment opportunities for highly skilled youth.

The assembly, integration, and testing of missiles here are carried out according to high technical standards. With the departure of the first consignment from this unit, the state has become a strong partner in the "Make in India, Make for the World" campaign, the statement said.

The Lucknow BrahMos unit is the first facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor where the entire process, from missile system manufacturing to final testing, is carried out indigenously, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates infra projects

Telangana to discuss 42% BC reservation issue in October 23 Cabinet meeting

Omar Abdullah calls for J-K statehood restoration to empower elected govt

Karnataka govt approves Bengaluru Business Corridor; to cut traffic by 40%

Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Topics :Rajnath SinghYogi AdityanathIndiaLucknow

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story