Telangana to discuss 42% BC reservation issue in October 23 Cabinet meeting

SC on Thursday dismissed the Telangana government's petition challenging a high court's decision that stayed a government order providing 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies

Bhatti Vikramarka
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the previous BRS government, during the 2018 local body elections, had imposed a 50 per cent cap on total reservations through legislation, which was later repealed by the Congress government. | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said the state government is sincere and committed to ensuring 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes, and the issue will be discussed in the October 23 Cabinet meeting, after getting Supreme Court's judgment copy.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Telangana government's petition challenging a high court's decision that stayed a government order providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

"The Congress Party and Government have a sincere and committed intention to ensure 42 per cent reservations for BCs. Once the Supreme Court's judgment copy is received, the issue will be discussed, and a decision will be taken in the Cabinet meeting on October 23," Vikramarka said in a press release.

He alleged that the previous BRS government, during the 2018 local body elections, had imposed a 50 per cent cap on total reservations through legislation, which was later repealed by the Congress government.

Vikramarka said the state government has already taken all necessary steps, including a Cabinet resolution, survey, appointment of a dedicated commission, and obtaining unanimous Assembly approval. "Yet the BJP government at the Centre has been obstructing the implementation of the BC reservation Bill for months," he alleged.

He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and all political parties in Telangana are ready to go to Delhi under the BJP's leadership to press for the Bill's approval, but the Centre has not granted them an appointment.

"Despite repeated letters to the Centre seeking permission for an all-party delegation to meet the President (Droupadi Murmu) and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) regarding the BC Bill, no approval has been granted," Vikramarka said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsTelanganaCabinetReservation

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

