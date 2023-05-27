Home / India News / Delhi records 12 fresh coronavirus cases, one death in last 24 hours

Delhi logged 12 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Delhi logged 12 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

One Covid-related fatality was also reported in the city.

The latest health bulletin, however, said the case sheet on this death is awaited from the hospital.

On May 24, the city logged 10 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.60 per cent.

The Delhi government did not issue a bulletin on Thursday and Friday.

With the fresh cases, the cumulative tally of Covid cases in Delhi has increased to 20,40,652.

The active cases tally stood at 54 out of which 24 are under home isolation. Only 32 of the 7,893 beds in Covid hospitals are occupied, officials said.

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

