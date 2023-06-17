Home / India News / Ensure health services in flood-affected Assam: Mandaviya directs officials

He asked the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, which is a recurring phenomenon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday directed officials to ensure the availability of critical health services in flood-affected regions of Assam and stressed on strong coordination between central and state institutions for effective management of the situation.

Addressing a virtual meeting with central and state health agencies, Mandaviya directed them to prepare an online database listing information like the availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday with incessant rainfall inundating new areas across 11 districts and impacting over 34,000 people.

He underscored the need for the preparedness of critical health services as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions in Assam.

Mandaviya highlighted the need for strong coordination between the central and state health institutions for the effective management of floods and any other emergencies.

He asked the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, which is a recurring phenomenon.

The health minister also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases, the statement said.

Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the Health and Wellness Centres are well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities, the statement said.

He directed authorities to train all health workers at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) so that they are well equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies.

"The ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs etc., should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advance training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during emergency flood management", he stated.

Avinash Joshi, Principal Secretary (Health) Assam informed that all necessary medicines are in adequate stock.

The Deputy Commissioners from the six districts -- Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao and Dibrugarh -- who joined the review meeting assured that they were regularly reviewing the preparedness to ensure effective management of any floods.

Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that their regional offices are in preparation for supporting the state government.

A team of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati and the National Centre for Disease Control will be deployed to assist the state whenever required, the statement said.

Topics :Mansukh MandaviyaAssamNational Health ServiceAssam floods

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

