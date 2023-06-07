Home / India News / Karnataka govt to receive socio-economic caste survey report: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka govt to receive socio-economic caste survey report: Siddaramaiah

CM said various communities will be given provisions based on the survey data

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka govt to receive socio-economic caste survey report: Siddaramaiah

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that he would receive the report of the socio-economic caste survey conducted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission during the erstwhile government led by him and take appropriate action for people's welfare.

He said various communities will be given provisions based on the survey data.

Siddaramaiah gave this assurance while speaking to the delegation of 'Karnataka Shoshitha Vargagala Maha Okkuta' (a federation of oppressed classes) that met him today, the CM's office said in a statement.

The caste survey will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to the people, the Chief Minister said.

The survey was conducted to collate scientific and accurate information that is essential for providing reservation and other facilities, he added.

The Chief Minister said appropriate action would be taken based on date gathered in the report.

The "confusion" created by the previous BJP government in reservation will be resolved, Siddaraamaiah asserted, adding that otherwise social justice cannot be provided to anyone.

When Congress was in power previously between 2013 to 2018, the government had conducted socio-economic surveys through the Permanent Backward Classes Commission at a cost of Rs 162 crore.

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity

SC rejects plea against Bihar govt's decision to conduct caste-based survey

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

Caste Census: Chhattisgarh Guv sitting on Bill that raises quota bar to 76%

Up Coromandel Express leaves Shalimar 5 days after Balasore accident

SC seeks report from registry on plea against RBI's Rs 2,000 note exchange

Government accords priority to keep prices under check: Piyush Goyal

Sanjeev Jeeva, close aid of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court

Bihar Engineering Services Association demands structural audit of bridges

Topics :Karnataka government

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story