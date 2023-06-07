Sanjeev Jeeva, close aid of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court



A police officer was also injured in the incident and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment, according to ANI. Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by an unknown assailant outside the Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.



Speaking to reporters, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that while he was unaware of the shooting, if anyone was found to be involved in murder, they would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them. The gangster was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi with Mukhtar Ansari.