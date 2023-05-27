Home / India News / PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating parliament building

PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating parliament building

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including 'Sengols' amid chanting of 'mantras'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating parliament building

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including 'Sengols' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

Also Read

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

Cong ups the ante on BJP over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

HP CM urges Centre to return funds deposited for National Pension System

CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

UP emerged as 'dream destination' for industrial investment: CM Yogi

Manipur govt extends suspension of internet services till May 31

Topics :Narendra ModiParliament

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story