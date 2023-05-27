Home / India News / CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu

The games would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, he said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to host Khelo India 2023 and said on Saturday that the games would be conducted with befitting grandeur, like when the state organised the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the chief minister said, "I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills." He added, "As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality.

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduIndia Prime MinisterKhelo India Games

First Published: May 27 2023

