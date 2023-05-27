Home / India News / Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parl, KCR tells Centre

Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parl, KCR tells Centre

Rao made the demand during a joint press conference with his Kejriwal and Mann

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parl, KCR tells Centre

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here.

Rao made the demand during a joint press conference with his Kejriwal and Mann.

The two AAP leaders met KCR here seeking support over the Kejriwal's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

"We demand the Prime Minister to withdraw the ordinance yourself or else we all will support Kejriwal Ji. We will stand by him. We will use all our strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance. Unnecessarily don't make an issue. Let the government work," Rao told the NDA government at the Centre.

Modi government has insulted the people of the Delhi by bringing in the ordinance. "I can say without an iota of doubt it is insult to the Delhi state people," KCR, as Rao is addressed, said.

The Centre recently promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

KCR blamed the Modi-led central government for "harassing the democratically elected state governments".

He alleged there was no difference between the situation when Emergency was imposed and now.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Petrol pump employee refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

NITI meet: C'garh CM asks Centre to make arrangement for GST compensation

Oppn's boycott of new Parl building inauguration an insult: Anurag Thakur

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Topics :KCRDelhi governmentcentral governmentordinance

First Published: May 27 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story