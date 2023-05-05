Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha



One of the most significant festivals on the Buddhist calendar is Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti. In most countries in Southeast Asia, it celebrates the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death and is observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month (April/May). Millions of Buddhists around the world celebrate the festival, which is a time for prayer, meditation, and spiritual rebirth. Buddha Purnima is a Hindu festival that takes place on the full moon night of the month of Vaisakh to honour Siddhartha Gautam's birth. It will be celebrated on May 5 this year.

Buddha Purnima 2023: History The introduction of the Buddha is accepted to have occurred in Lumbini, Nepal, a while back 2,500 years ago. Legend has it that after being born Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha took seven steps, each one accompanied by a lotus flower blooming beneath his feet. On Buddha Purnima, this event is celebrated as the Buddha's birth.



It is believed that Kushinagar was where the Buddha died, also known as Parinirvana. His final escape from the cycle of birth and death is thought to have come with his passing. Buddhists observe Buddha Purnima as a day of recitation of the sutras, flower and incense offerings, and temple visits. The Buddha's enlightenment, or nirvana, is regarded as his most significant event. As per the Buddhist scriptures, he meditated under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, and experienced enlightenment. Buddhists all over the world commemorate this event by meditating, praying, and showing compassion and kindness to others.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Importance and celebration Buddhists observe Buddha Purnima as a time to reflect on the Buddha's teachings, reaffirm their commitment to the path of enlightenment, and make an effort to follow in his footsteps in their own lives.



In nations like Vietnam and the Philippines, the awakening and demise of the Buddha are seen as individual holidays. Buddha Purnima is a time for cultural celebrations as well as spiritual practices. Buddhists celebrate the occasion with parades and festivals in many nations, including India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. They make traditional dishes like sweet rice porridge and decorate homes and temples with colourful lanterns and flowers.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes of Buddha • "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."

• "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." • "The mind is everything. What you think you become."