Why do landlords reject bachelors? Here's what Bengaluru flat owner says



However, this time a Bengaluru landlord took to social media to narrate their ordeal of having to clean up after an irresponsible tenant's mess has left the apartment seemingly uninhabitable. Searching for an apartment is a daunting task and it becomes even more difficult when one is constantly rejected. From asking write-ups and at least 90 per cent in Class 12th to strong LinkedIn profiles, many users have often taken to Twitter and social media to narrate their experiences with apartment hunting.



According to media reports, the post read, "Rented my 2bhk flat in Marathahalli to a well-educated bachelor working in a large MNC in outer ring road. Rent was 17k with a deposit of 85k, guy paid rent for 3-4 months and disappearred for few months. He called me randomly to say he needs to vacate because he is in a dire emergency and he needs a deposit back asap." Yesterday, a Twitter user shared screenshots of a broker asking for a 150 words write-up and LinkedIn profile while he was looking for a flat. Even after the user agreed to send the documents and a write-up, he was rejected because he did not score 90 per cent in class 12.



The Bengaluru landlord owner further wrote, '“Something was very suspicious and [I] decided to visit the flat and I see this condition, he left for his “home town” without even closing the windows." The images have now gone viral on Twitter which showcases the deplorable condition of the house. According to reports, the owner claimed that they even waived off some of the unpaid rent which was due and even returned the security deposit.

Ever since the images were shared on Twitter, it has sparked a new debate. While many users have spoken against the generalisation, some have also defended the notion that bachelors are messy and unfit.

