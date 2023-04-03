Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is observed every year on April 3, in memory of the Maratha warrior king's bravery on the battlefield.

The Maratha Empire was founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was renowned for his war strategies, administrative abilities, heroism, and other gallantry skills. He was born on February 19, 1630, in present-day Maharashtra, to the Bhonsle Maratha family.

On April 3, 1680, Shivaji Bhonsle, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji, passed away at the age of 50, due to dysentery and fever.



10 must-know facts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary 2023

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's father was a Maratha general who served the Deccan Sultanate.

• Many people believe that Lord Shiva gave Chhatrapati Shivaji his name. However, some hold the opinion that a local deity gave him his name.

• Shivaji Maharaj was crowned emperor (Chhatrapati) of his kingdom at Raigad in 1674.

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a strong supporter of women's rights and enacted laws that made it illegal for women to be dishonoured. The punishment for any offense against women was severe. His officers and soldiers were banned from womanising and were not permitted to imprison women.

• Shivaji Maharaj founded the Ashta Pradhan Mandal, a council of eight officials that provided advisory and administrative counsel to Shivaji on various political and administrative problems.

• It is believed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first native king in medieval India to establish a navy. In 1665, Chhatrapati Shivaji led his first naval expedition.

• He is known for reviving the Hindu court and political customs. He advocated for Marathi and Sanskrit to take the place of Persian, a language commonly used in administrative procedures in those days.

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a skilled leader and brave warrior. He was an expert in guerrilla warfare and planned covert military operations. He was frequently referred to as the "mountain rat" due to his stealthy warfare.

• Shivaji Maharaj knew a lot about the Ramayana and the Mahabharata and was a keen reader, he did not attend any formal schooling.

• Shivaji Maharaj was a secular ruler. He opposed religious discrimination and had many Muslims in his navy, including Daulat Khan and Ibrahim Khan.