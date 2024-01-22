Indigo flight passengers sing 'Ram Aayenge' while travelling to Ayodhya

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The caption of the viral video reads, "Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya."
Consecration ceremony details On the occasion of 'Pran Prathistha,' the Prime Minister of India will perform the rituals along with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Celebrities from different fields are invited to the ceremony. The religious proceeding will begin at 12:20 pm, and it is expected to conclude by 1 pm on the same day. Several central government offices and various institutions will observe a half-day due to the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony.
Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today, January 22, 2024. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and will conclude at 1 pm. Over 7000 VVIPs from across the world including several actors, cricketers, politicians, industrialists, etc. are reportedly taking part in the ceremony. PM Modi reached Ayodhya at 10.25 am today.
German singer sang Ram Aayenge ANI shared a video of German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who surprised the internet with her performance of the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge'. As the song went viral, people said that she had a beautiful voice. Many other fans talked about her ability to speak Hindi.
