Indigo flight passengers sing 'Ram Aayenge' while travelling to Ayodhya

A video is going viral on social media where people can be seen singing Ram Aayenge on an IndiGo flight. Along with singing, they were also clapping to the tune of the devotional song

The video of the moment was shared by MyGov's official Instagram account that instantly went viral.

Ahead of Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the video of people celebrating it with enthusiasm is shared by thousands of people. The video was shared by MyGov's official Instagram account singing Ram Aayenge.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the viral video reads, "Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya."

The video went viral and has garnered over 16 million views and it was liked by more than 1.5 million users.

Consecration ceremony details On the occasion of 'Pran Prathistha,' the Prime Minister of India will perform the rituals along with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Celebrities from different fields are invited to the ceremony. The religious proceeding will begin at 12:20 pm, and it is expected to conclude by 1 pm on the same day. Several central government offices and various institutions will observe a half-day due to the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony.