Viral video shows car avoiding collision with train, watch video here

Watch the video here:
The video has garnered over 1.25 lakh views and more than 700 people liked the video as of now.
Now that's what we call a close escape ???? — Saurabh • A Railfan ???????? (@trainwalebhaiya) January 15, 2024
Also, A part of me wanted the train to give atleast some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner.#indianrailways
The video is going viral on social media and users are showering some witty comments on the video.
One of the X users wrote, "UP hai bhaiya.. kuch bhi ho sakta hai !!"
Another user wrote, "Atleast a good Samaritan from the train should have thrown some thing on the car to drive the point!!"
Some people requested action against the car driver and wrote, "RPF and local police should lodge complaints and actions should be taken."
"Surprising that the ALP did not get down to give a tight slap (Kantaap) once the loco safely passed the car," another user commented.
"Also, this can be called stupidity," another user wrote.
Every year, a significant number of people die in level crossing accidents. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 16,431 people died and 1,852 people were injured in railway accidents in 2021.
