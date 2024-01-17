Viral video shows car avoiding collision with train, watch video here

A video is going viral on different social media platforms showing a car driving inches away from an incoming Indian Railway train. The train was running slow, and the car moved past the railway crossing stop and started moving next to the train.

On the other end, people were waiting for the train to pass and curiously watching the unusual movement of the car next to the train.

The number plate of the car is clearly visible, which shows that the car belongs to Uttar Pradesh. The white car appears to be a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. There is no information available about the location and timing of the video.

The 28-second video was posted by an X user, who captioned that video that reads, "Now that's what we call a close escape. Also, A part of me wanted the train to give at least some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner."

Watch the video here: Now that's what we call a close escape ????



Also, A part of me wanted the train to give atleast some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner.#indianrailways — Saurabh • A Railfan ???????? (@trainwalebhaiya) January 15, 2024 The video has garnered over 1.25 lakh views and more than 700 people liked the video as of now.

The video is going viral on social media and users are showering some witty comments on the video.

One of the X users wrote, "UP hai bhaiya.. kuch bhi ho sakta hai !!"

Another user wrote, "Atleast a good Samaritan from the train should have thrown some thing on the car to drive the point!!"

Some people requested action against the car driver and wrote, "RPF and local police should lodge complaints and actions should be taken."

"Surprising that the ALP did not get down to give a tight slap (Kantaap) once the loco safely passed the car," another user commented.

"Also, this can be called stupidity," another user wrote.

Every year, a significant number of people die in level crossing accidents. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 16,431 people died and 1,852 people were injured in railway accidents in 2021.



