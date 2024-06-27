Flipkart calls customer after six years of placing order, post goes viral

Online shopping is booming and people are purchasing their daily use products from online retail platforms as they get delivered within a few days or even the same day in some cases. But a bizarre incident took place recently with a Mumbai boy, Ahsan Kharbai, who received a call from Flipkart customer support for an order that he had placed six years ago.

He shared this strange incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) and also attached a screenshot of his order history. Kharbai ordered a pair of Sparx Slippers in May 2018. While sharing the screenshot, he wrote, "After 6 yrs @Flipkart called me for this order asking me what issue I was facing." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His order totalling Rs 485 was supposedly shipped on May 19, 2018, with a delivery date set for May 20. Surprisingly, he never received the slippers leaving Kharbai's long-standing unresolved order on his account.

In his interview with Hindustan Times, Kharbai said that he was surprised when he received a call for his 6-year-old order.

He said, “They never arrived and it always showed arriving today on their app.” It is still showing arriving today on his Flipkart account.

“Recently, I clicked on this order just to see what it shows. And then yesterday, I received a call from Flipkart asking what issue I was facing with the order,” he told HT. Flipkart customer support representative asked if I received any call from the logistics team and ended up saying, ‘we are very sorry for this sir.’

How did X users react?

As soon as he shared the bizarre incident on X, his post went viral and so far it has been viewed by over 1.8 lakh people and garnered more than 2.2 likes.

Several users posted hilarious comments on the post shared by Ahsan. One of the users jokingly said, "Maybe you opened Flipkart from Internet Explorer."

A second user said, "Good things take time."

"Now they will give you left slippers free with the right one", wrote another.

Kharbai was not the only person who had a pending order in their account, some of the users shared their pending order screenshots in his post's comment section.

One user has a Moto X (2nd gen) order pending since 2015.