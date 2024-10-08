Meet Uthaya Kumar, a former scientist at ISRO, who quit his job to launch his own cab service business. Uthaya was born in Kanyakumari, where he also finished his schooling. Later on, he made the decision to leave the job at ISRO and stray into the world of entrepreneurship. His incredible journey serves as motivation for those who wish to launch their own business but feel stuck in their current positions. Uthaya achieved success as an entrepreneur after making the bold choice to abandon a lucrative position as an ISRO scientist. The LinkedIn post claims that Uthaya Kumar and his brother currently oversee a fleet of 37 cars. They only have just 3 years to pay off all of their EMIs. Currently, the start-up generates Rs 2 crore annually. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From ISRO scientist to cab service entrepreneur

Uthaya was born in Kanyakumari, and joined the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) after earning a PhD and an M.Phil. in statistics.

He played a crucial role at ISRO in overseeing and monitoring the accuracy of liquid fuel densities used for satellite launches. Being a crucial part of ISRO's space operations, the safe and successful launch of satellites was made possible by his experience. After seven years of working as a scientist, he became an assistant professor at a college. But despite his stellar scientific and teaching career, Uthaya was drawn to become an entrepreneur.

All about the Uthaya’s cab business, ST Cabs

Uthaya made the decision to launch his own business in 2017 with the help of friends and some funds. He started a cab company called S T Cabs, honouring the names of his parents, Sukumaran and Thulasi. A small company has expanded to a fleet of 37 cars, bringing in about Rs 2 crore a year. However, S T Cabs' success is not solely determined by its financial performance. Fairness and inclusivity are the foundation upon which Uthaya has based his company.

Drivers at S T Cabs are viewed as more than just employees because the company uses a partnership approach, in contrast to many others. Because they have a 70-30 revenue-sharing plan, the drivers at S T Cabs have a big stake in how well the business does. Drivers have been empowered by this concept, and many of them have returned their profits to the company in order to grow the fleet.

Beyond financial gain, Uthaya places a high value on his team's welfare. He has saved money to support educational programs for kids in his area and to house migrant drivers.

More From This Section

The firm faced significant challenges because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Uthaya remained determined. He demonstrated his resilience and dedication by personally driving lodistances while wearing full protective gear to keep the company operating throughout the lockdowns.

Netizens reactions on Uthaya's incredible journey

One user wrote, "Nice read. I had a similar experience once with an Uber driver here in the USA, who had a Harvard degree and was a medical professional." Another said, "I always make it a point to talk to cab drivers when I take a cab. It helps to hear different perspectives outside my regular circle of family, colleagues, and friends."

Another user wrote, "There are many such untold stories... Thank you for being the voice of one such story... Inspiring!" A fourth LinkedIn user added, "This interaction must have been so insightful."