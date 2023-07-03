Guru Purnima 2023: All about the day celebrating Guru-Shishya relationship



Guru Purnima, also called Vyasa Purnima, is a huge celebration celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Guru Purnima this year falls on July 3, and it takes place on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June or July). This special day is a chance to honour and thank the guru or spiritual mentor who gives you knowledge, direction, and enlightenment. On this auspicious Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to the people. Modi shared his message on Twitter extending “infinite best wishes to every countryman.”

It is a chance to recognize the huge role of these educators in our lives and show our profound appreciation for their wisdom and lessons. Find meaningful ways to honour and show appreciation to your guru on this special day, from writing a heartfelt note to saying thanks.

Guru Purnima 2023: History



Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day or Purnima in the Hindu calendar's Ashadha month. It falls in the period of June-August on the English calendar. Guru Purnima 2023 date is July 03, Monday. Guru Purnima 2024 will be observed on Sunday, July 21. On this day, the founder of the Buddhist faith, Gautam Buddha provided his first sermon post five weeks after accomplishing enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. To give a sermon on the full moon day, Gautam Buddha travelled from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Purnima 2023: Importance Guru Purnima is observed in Hinduism to commemorate the birth of Ved Vyasa, a well-known sage who is said to have divided the Vedas into four parts by editing them; he likewise composed the Puranas which is viewed as the 'fifth Veda' and the Mahabharata. It is accepted that on this day, prayers arrive at the Mahaguru directly and his blessings eliminate darkness and ignorance from a disciple's life.



On this day, according to Jainism, Lord Mahavira became 'Guru', the first disciple of Gautam Swami. Accordingly, this day is in respect to adore Mahavira. As per old Indian history, this day is of most extreme significance to farmers as they pray to God for giving them great rainfall for the following harvest. As per Buddhism, on this day, Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon or lesson to his initial five disciples after he relocated from Bodhgaya to Sarnath. The "Sangha," or community of his disciples, then emerged.

Guru Purnima 2023: Rituals This day is dedicated to worshipping one's guru, who serves as one's life's light, among Hindus. Vyasa puja is held in many spots where mantras are chanted to respect the 'Guru'. Fans offer roses and gifts to pay respect and 'prasad' and 'charanamrita' are circulated. The entire day is spent singing recitals, hymns, and devotional songs. The holy text of Guru Gita is presented in the guru's memory.

'Padapuja' or the worship of the sage's sandals are organized by supporters in the different ashrams and individuals assemble where the seat of their guru lies, rededicating themselves to his lessons and standards. On this day, Buddhists mark the eight teachings of Buddha. This custom is known as 'Uposatha'. Buddhist monks are known to begin meditating and engaging in other ascetic practices on this day, when the rainy season begins.

