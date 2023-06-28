Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date, History, Importance, Celebration in India



A family gathers to offer an animal as a sacrifice to Allah. Feasts are prepared from the sacrificial meat by the families. Some part of the meat is offered to the needy, while some is shared with friends and family. No one is supposed to starve on Eid al-Adha; consequently, it’s encouraged to offer such food to the hungry and poor on this day. The believers of Muslim faith wear their best garments on Eid al-Adha and delectable dishes are prepared for the occasion. After Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha is the second holiest day in the Islamic schedule. This time of year, also known as Bakrid and "The Festival of Sacrifice," is celebrated with great significance by Muslims all over the world. This day is dedicated to Ibrahim, who agreed to sacrifice his son because he was so devoted to Allah. It is also marked for the survival of his son Ismael. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the celebration will take place in 2023 on the evenings of June 29 and 30.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: History The legend of Ibrahim is the primary source of the Bakrid celebrations. Ibrahim, a loyal follower and Prophet of Allah, had frequent visions of offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice to Allah. Ismael, like his father, was a faithful devotee and agreed to be sacrificed when he heard about it. As a sign of their love and respect for Allah, fathers and



In any case, before the sacrifice could happen, Allah sent his heavenly messenger, Jibreel, to the pair, wonderfully trading Ismael for a sheep all things being equal. It is believed that Allah carried out this action because he was pleased with the couple's devotion to him. Thus, the celebration is frequently referred to as Eid Qurban (in a real sense meaning "The Celebration of Sacrifice") or Qurban Bayarami. were willing to part with their most valuable possessions.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Importance Basically, Eid al-Adha is seen as an occasion where individuals share their resources with the community around them as an indication of dedication to Allah. The animal is sacrificed in Allah's name, and all members of the community share the meat. The people undertake this animal and food sacrifice in order to share the suffering and devotion of Ibrahim and Ismael.

People also observe the mandatory prayers and sermons on Bakrid, among other traditions. Sharing one's resources with the remaining community, poor or not, is the principal foundation of this sacred day.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Celebration in India