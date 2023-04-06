Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

On Lord Hanuman's birthday, the powerful deity and ardent devotee of Lord Rama, a significant Hindu festival is held every year. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the day of the full moon in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be observed on April 6 this year. In India and among the Hindu diaspora outside of the country, this is one of the most widely observed festivals.