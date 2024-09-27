Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey' passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey' passes away at 89

She was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench

Maggie Smith
Actress Dame Maggie Smith arrives at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of the film, "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", at Leicester Square, London February 17, 2015. Photo: REUTERS
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maggie Smith, who won an Oscar for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in "Downton Abbey," has died, her publicist said Friday. She was 89.

She was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Jean Brodie" brought her the Academy Award for best actress and the British Academy (BAFTA) award as well in 1969. Smith added a supporting actress Oscar for "California Suite" in 1978.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HBO begins search for next Harry, Ron, and Hermione in new Potter series

Remember Draco Malfoy in Potter series? He just joined the 'Gandhi' cast

NIPL, Trinidad and Tobago ink agreement to develop UPI-like payments system

Accumulate gold through SIP if portfolio allocation below 10-15%

Carlyle-backed SeQuent Scientific and Viyash merger to aid global ambitions

Topics :Harry Potter

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story